A preview of Studio 10 and looking at how long the haze will last
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Air Quality Alert continues through tomorrow. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on how it’s impacting mid-Michigan’s weather.
Claudia Sella joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news.
- Smoky haze lasts into Thursday
- Michigan Legislature approves ban on ‘conversion therapy’ for LGBTQ+ minors
- 19-year-old accused of threatening East Lansing synagogue indicted by grand jury
- AAA gives travel safety tips ahead of Independence Day weekend
- Poor air quality in Michigan can affect pets health
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 28, 2023
- Average High: 82º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 98° 2012
- Lansing Record Low: 38° 1895
- Jackson Record High: 102º 1934
- Jackson Record Low: 43º 1992
