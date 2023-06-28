Advertise With Us

A preview of Studio 10 and looking at how long the haze will last

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Air Quality Alert continues through tomorrow. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on how it’s impacting mid-Michigan’s weather.

Claudia Sella joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 28, 2023

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 2012
  • Lansing Record Low: 38° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 102º 1934
  • Jackson Record Low: 43º 1992

