Police identify suspects in Aurelius Township shooting investigation

AURELIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police identified the suspects accused of shooting a Lansing man during an altercation Saturday.

Jeremy William Shepard, 38-year-old from Mason, and Dustin Ty Urie, 49-year-old from Okemos, were arraigned Tuesday, June 27, in the 55th District Court.

Shepard was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder, unlawful imprisonment and felony firearm. His bond was set at $100,000

Urie was arraigned on charges of unlawful imprisonment, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and habitual offender 4th offense notice. His bond was set at $100,000.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, the 34-year-old Lansing man suffered from a single gunshot wound during an altercation around 10 a.m. on June 24 at the 1700 block of South Aurelius Road in Aurelius Township.

The Lansing man was taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

