Mid-Michigan Matters: What the Hands-Free Law means for drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Michigan will want to pay attention.

Starting Friday, a new distracted driving law - known as the Hands-Free Law - will be taking effect.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to demonstrate what you can and cannot do behind the wheel.

