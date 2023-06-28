Advertise With Us

Michigan State University showcases its agriculture bio-research

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is showing off its agriculture bio-research this summer.

On Wednesday, they covered how to handle weeds in the fields.

We all have a tough enough time handling weeds in our own yards, imagine doing it for acres of land. Tour-goers got to hear all about weed control at the MSU Agronomy Farm.

The crop focus of the day was soybeans. Weed control is a tough task during a summer with regular amounts of moisture; this season is extra challenging.

“It’s been so dry, and herbicides have a role with the precipitation, and we need that rain to make the herbicides effective,” said Dr. Erin Burns. “We haven’t had that. That gave people a chance to see what kind of weed control they can expect given the dry air so far.”

The tours will continue into July and August. More information can be found at MSU Extension.

