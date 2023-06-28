Michigan issues warning as Canadian wildfire smoke triggers health risks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Anyone who has been outside Tuesday knows the air is thick with smoke.

Michigan officials have issued another air quality alert for Wednesday due to the smoke coming from wildfires in Canada.

McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital said they have seen people come in with illnesses linked to the poor air quality.

Basically, every time someone goes outside, they’re breathing in small particles that can irritate their lungs and trigger conditions like asthma.

When parents called a youth league hotline on Tuesday, they received the following message: “All outdoor leagues have been canceled for this evening due to air quality conditions. This includes both youth and adult.”

Health experts said the smoke will impact everyone, regardless of age or health condition.

“So, for children and teenagers, chronic exposure can actually impact lung development, but acute exposures can also trigger exacerbations of conditions like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in older individuals,” said Dr. MeiLan Han. “Another thing people don’t realize is that these small particles can enter the vascular system and trigger heart attacks and strokes.”

Han, Chief of Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine at U-M Health, said the best thing people can do is stay indoors.

“But if you can’t and you absolutely have to go outside, try not to exercise. Keep your activity to early mornings and late evenings, which can also help,” Han said. “Finally, some patients may choose to wear a mask, but to effectively filter out those small particles, you’ll need an N95 or N95-style mask.”

Some people chose to brave the haze and enjoy a round of golf, not worried about the potential health risks.

“I haven’t played in a while, so I figured even though the air is kind of bad, I think I can tolerate it,” said Nick Wilkinson. “You can definitely see a haze over the course, so you might lose the ball when you’re looking at it.”

Tuesday was the first time the Michigan Air Quality Division has issued a warning for smoke. It will continue into Wednesday.

