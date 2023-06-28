Lavender Festival heading to Jackson County
Jun. 28, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s an opportunity for people to show their love for lavender in Jackson County.
Nellie’s Lavender Estate, a farm in Brooklyn, is holding a festival July 8 dedicated to the full bloom of the flowers.
The Lavender Festival will take place next Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the farm.
It will feature a farmer’s market and a host of vendors.
More information can be found on the Experience Jackson website.
