Lansing to see its first-ever all-electric home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s first-ever all-electric home had its first open house Wednesday. The home is designed to produce all of its own electricity using solar panels.

It’s the first of its kind for the area, with more to come in the near future. Its builders say electric homes can save you roughly $110 a month in utilities.

Costing roughly $188,000s to build, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom house is looking for a buyer interested in going green.

“This concept of an all-electric home, with solar panels, oh my goodness, I can’t imagine not having a utility invoice coming to my house,” said Roxanne Case, with the Ingham County Land Bank.

The Ingham County Land Bank’s goal is to create more affordable and eco-friendly housing in Lansing and the surrounding areas. They’ve partnered with many different groups to make it happen.

“It was nice here because it was a brand new installation, so we were able to work side by side with the builder on this, it keeps it a little bit cleaner and also keeps our costs down on the installation side,” said Jarred Towns, with Absolute Solar.

If the all-electric homeowner ever has too much solar power, the energy can be transferred to their neighbors’ homes, and in return, the all-electric homeowner will receive a utility credit through the Board of Water and Light, which can be used on cloudier days.

“It is something that’s a long-term investment, but also, it’s there, it’s a fixed system, it’s going to pay for itself and it’s going to generate excess energy,” said Towns.

The solar contractor says in 8 to 10 years, the panels will have paid for themselves through savings on utility bills. Cutting more costs, the Inflation Reduction Act allows solar homeowners to take a 30% tax credit.

“So the land bank is very excited about this project. We have to think about our climate, and renewable energy, and this is that project,” said Case.

Their next project is five condo units, with more single-family homes on the horizon.

Over the course of 25 years, the home’s builder said an all-electric home would have the same benefits as planting more than 4,000.

The home will be put up for sale within the next week or two.

