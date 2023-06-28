Islamic Society of Greater Lansing celebrates Eid Al-Adha

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Islamic Society of Greater Lansing is celebrating Eid Al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice Wednesday.

It’s the second and largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam. Celebrations began Tuesday night and will go until Wednesday night.

Community members gathered at the Gilberto Sauceda Stadium earlier this morning for prayer and to connect with different members of the community.

“Eid is a day when all Muslims come out and celebrate,” said Farhan Sheikh-Omar, a community member. “It is a day of remembrance, it is a day of charity, it is a day of giving back and coming together and you know having a feast and spending time with family.”

The first Jummah prayers were at 12:15 p.m. and second Jummah prayers are at 1:45 p.m.

