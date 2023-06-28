Advertise With Us

Intern joins firefighter team who helped deliver him 18 years ago

A Knoxville Fire Department intern is working with the crew that delivered him as a baby. (Source: WVLT)
By WVLT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A fire department in Tennessee is welcoming someone very special to the crew this year.

The Knoxville Fire Department announced that OT Harris is joining the crew as a summer intern.

And the crew is no stranger to Harris as they helped deliver him 18 years ago.

“It’s a small world!” the fire crew shared.

Harris will work as part of the Summer in the City Intern Program. It’s an eight-week paid internship for applicants interested in working for departments within the city of Knoxville.

City officials said the interns can work on administrative and support tasks while also developing professionally with city employees.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge was completely obscured June 27, 2023 because of the Canadian wildfires.
Mid-Michiganders hospitalized for poor air quality
Kaylee Grant
Missing 13-year-old girl from Mason found safe
Kipp said both officers were nearby when the call came in, which is why they were able to...
Albion police release bodycam footage of life-saving efforts to rescue children
Air Quality Alert Day: More smoke from Canadian wildfires affecting Michigan’s air quality
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday...
Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California
FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on...
Federal judge temporarily blocks part of Kentucky law banning gender-affirming care for trans youths
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible
19-year-old accused of threatening East Lansing synagogue indicted by grand jury
19-year-old accused of threatening East Lansing synagogue indicted by grand jury
19-year-old accused of threatening East Lansing synagogue indicted by grand jury