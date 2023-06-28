Ingham County issues air quality alert

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County issued an air quality alert Wednesday due to the smoke from Canadian forest fires.

Levels have diminished a bit from overnight, but the air quality in Ingham County is still in the “very unhealthy” range as of June 28.

Those sensitive to respiratory issues are advised to avoid all physical activity and reschedule when air quality is better or move activities indoors.

Everyone else is advised to avoid prolonged or intense activities. Ingham County said to consider rescheduling or moving activities indoors if possible.

Conditions are expected to improve later Wednesday and Thursday, June 29, as the wind direction changes.

Ingham County Emergency Management will post periodic information on the air quality on its Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.