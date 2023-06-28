Advertise With Us

Ingham County issues air quality alert

(WIS)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County issued an air quality alert Wednesday due to the smoke from Canadian forest fires.

Levels have diminished a bit from overnight, but the air quality in Ingham County is still in the “very unhealthy” range as of June 28.

Those sensitive to respiratory issues are advised to avoid all physical activity and reschedule when air quality is better or move activities indoors.

Everyone else is advised to avoid prolonged or intense activities. Ingham County said to consider rescheduling or moving activities indoors if possible.

Conditions are expected to improve later Wednesday and Thursday, June 29, as the wind direction changes.

Ingham County Emergency Management will post periodic information on the air quality on its Facebook page. 

