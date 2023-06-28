Independence Day celebrations happening in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in Mid-Michigan will get a chance to enjoy events across the area celebrating Independence Day.

These events span from the first to the fourth of July and include fireworks, light shows and other activities for families and friends to enjoy.

July 1

Pleasant Lake Lions Park . Pleasant Lake Homeowners Association is hosting a morning 5k run at 8 a.m. at

Springport Speedway , located at 23849 30 Mile Road, is , located at 23849 30 Mile Road, is hosting a series of races beginning at 6:45 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and veterans, $6 for kids to 13 years old and free for kids younger than five. Fireworks will begin after the races.

July 3

July 4

American Legion Hanover-Horton post 270 will host a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

At Jackson Field , there will be fireworks show at 7:05 p.m. following the Lansing Lugnuts game.

Downtown Brooklyn will have a will have a parade celebrating Independence Day beginning at 10 a.m. M-50 will close at 9:30 a.m. for pre-parade activities around the village square. Fireworks will be displayed at night at Columbia Upper Elementary School.

The Independence Day parade in Grass Lake begins at 10 a.m. at Grass Lake High School and ends at the Grass Lake County Park. A BBQ lunch will be available at the park for $12.

Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to Adado Riverfront Park in Downtown Lansing as the Lansing Concert Band will play patriotic music at 8 p.m. to celebrate Independence Day. There will also be food vendors at the park for snacks. The city’s fireworks show follows the concert at around 10 p.m. at 201 E. Shiawassee Street.

Potter Park Zoo will be open on Independence Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Military members can receive free admission for the day.

Mason will have an will have an Independence Day parade at 4:30 p.m. beginning at Mason High School.

For those interested in lighting personal fireworks within the City of St. Johns, the St. Johns police posted times and dates on Facebook on when it is appropriate to set off personal fireworks according to Michigan law.

Is there an event we didn’t mention in the list above? Let us know by sending information of the event to newstips@wilx.com

