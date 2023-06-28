Advertise With Us

No emergency: fire crews training in downtown Jackson

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Fire Department is doing training Wednesday on W. Michigan Avenue.

On June 28, firefighters from the Jackson Fire Department are training at the Blake Building. The fire department said it may seem like an emergency is taking place, but fire crews are only training.

Air Quality Alert Day: More smoke from Canadian wildfires affecting Michigan’s air quality

