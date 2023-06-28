No emergency: fire crews training in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Fire Department is doing training Wednesday on W. Michigan Avenue.

On June 28, firefighters from the Jackson Fire Department are training at the Blake Building. The fire department said it may seem like an emergency is taking place, but fire crews are only training.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.