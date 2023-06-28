Advertise With Us

Eli Broad Art Museum in East Lansing to host free Family Fun Day

The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University.
The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking for fun for the whole family, head over to East Lansing.

The Eli Broad Art Museum on the Michigan State campus is hosting a Family Day over the weekend. The event will include free hands-on activities and interactive family fun.

It will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and admission is free.

More information can be found on the Family Day: GROW event page.

