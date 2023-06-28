Eli Broad Art Museum in East Lansing to host free Family Fun Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking for fun for the whole family, head over to East Lansing.

The Eli Broad Art Museum on the Michigan State campus is hosting a Family Day over the weekend. The event will include free hands-on activities and interactive family fun.

It will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and admission is free.

More information can be found on the Family Day: GROW event page.

Related: Independence Day celebrations happening in Mid-Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.