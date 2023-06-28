Eli Broad Art Museum in East Lansing to host free Family Fun Day
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking for fun for the whole family, head over to East Lansing.
The Eli Broad Art Museum on the Michigan State campus is hosting a Family Day over the weekend. The event will include free hands-on activities and interactive family fun.
It will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and admission is free.
More information can be found on the Family Day: GROW event page.
