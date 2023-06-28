Construction begins on Lansing entertainment center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews began construction Wednesday on a new performance venue for the capital city.

The Ovation Center will be built on South Washington Avenue near the intersection of Lenawee Street.

Officials said this new entertainment space will serve as a place where artists, musicians, students and music lovers come together.

Construction started on June 28 at 11 a.m.

