City of Jackson under water boil advisory

Water boil advisory may be lifted Wednesday morning.
The City of Jackson issued a water boil advisory on Tuesday after there was a malfunction with the water supply.
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some people in Jackson County are forced to look beyond their kitchen sink for water and restaurants are dealing with their own set of worries.

“The second we got the call about it from some of our upper management. We immediately got into effect,” said Jeffery Brewster.

Veritas Manager Jeffery Brewster responded once a water boil advisory was put into place for the whole City of Jackson and Blackman Township.

“We luckily had a whole bunch of water bottles stored away already, so we were able to immediately start giving that to all of our guest,” said Brewster.

Early this week, the Jackson County water system malfunctioned causing the water that goes into homes and businesses to be potentially contaminated with bacteria. The City Spokesperson Aaron Dimick is advising people not to drink the tap water without boiling it first, for at least one minute.

“Boiling it will hopefully eradicate any kind of concerns about contamination like bacteria,” said Aaron Dimick.

Dimick says this advisory impacts thousands of people as the City Of Jackson and Blackman Township receive the same water.

“From our testing, we believe that none of the contaminated water got out to people but just as a precaution, there’s a very small chance that that did actually reach people’s homes,” said Dimick.

While the city says they believe the water is safe, some Jackson residents remain concerned about their water source.

“There’s a lot of trust that takes place when people turn on their tap water, they expect it to be clean and ready to use,” said Dimick.

That’s why Brewster will continue providing clean bottled water to their customers until further notice.

“We really want to make sure everyone is taken care of and hydrated,” said Brewster. “There’s a lot of stuff going on right now.”

Aaron Dimick says after the Flint water crisis, the state has added stricter measures in regard to water safety communication. He hopes the water boil advisory will be lifted Wednesday morning.

19-year-old accused of threatening East Lansing synagogue indicted by grand jury
Re-imagining Downtown Lansing post COVID work restrictions
Meridian Township welcomes new affordable housing development
