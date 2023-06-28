Canadian haze leads to flight cancellations ahead of Independence Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Extreme weather, combined with other factors, is causing travel troubles ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Hazy skies are making it difficult for pilots to see and the poor visibility is affecting the amount of traffic coming in and going out of airports. Whether you’re traveling for work or pleasure, it may not be easy to catch a flight under these conditions.

“On our way to the airport I just pulled up the Aelta app and it said that our flight was canceled,” said Andy Petersmark.

Petersmark’s plans were derailed after his flight was cancelled. What was suppose to be a short work trip turned into an extended stay in Boston.

“It’s not ideal right? Not ideal,” said Petersmark.

Wildfires in Canada have cast a haze over the Midwest causing flights to delay or even cancel.

Jackson County Airport manager Juan Zapata said as long as the haze is in the air, airports will have to adjust the way they operate.

“An airport like Detroit Metro, if you have less than half a mile visibility then they have to slow down and separate the aircrafts from one another by larger distances, so that causes airlines to cancel flights,” said Zapata.

Cancelled flights are an inconvenience to passengers. Petersmark said one of his colleagues spent the night on the airport floor hoping to catch a flight out. A cancelled flight can also be a financial burden.

“A couple additional nights in a hotel, and food, that stuff starts to add up,” said Petersmark.

Petersmark tried to book a flight Tuesday night and said the tickets were going for over a thousand dollars.

“You talk about supply and demand in a time of need,” said Petersmark.

Petersmark does have a flight booked for Thursday and he’s counting down the hours until he lands back in Michigan.

The Capital Region International Airport said flights are running as scheduled. As a reminder, when flying to another airport, make sure to check connecting flights, just in case it gets delayed or cancelled.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.