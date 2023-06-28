Advertise With Us

Burn ban lifted in City of East Lansing

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The ban on outdoor burning within the City of East Lansing has been lifted Wednesday.

The burn ban has been lifted effective June 28 due to the recent rain improving fire conditions in the area.

“Community members are reminded that outdoor burning rules apply and inspections for outdoor burn permit applications will now resume,” said Fire Marshal John Newman.

Community members are also advised to stay indoors with closed doors and windows due to the very unhealthy to hazardous air quality from the smoke from Canadian wildfires. Wearing N95-style masks outside is encouraged, and outdoor activities should be avoided.

