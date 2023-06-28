Albion mother charged for allegedly drowning two-year-old, stabbing children

ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - The Albion mother accused of stabbing and trying to drown her two-year-old in a bathtub is now charged with assault with intent to murder.

Jessica Edward-Ricks, 35, is facing six counts, including two counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of first-degree child abuse. She was also ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.

On Saturday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m., Officers with the Albion Department of Public Safety (ADPS) and deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bluestern Ct. in Albion. In a 911 call from the residence, police said children could be heard screaming and asking for help.

ADPS said when officers arrived on the scene, they heard a commotion behind a locked door in the home. An officer kicked down the door to find Edward-Ricks allegedly holding her two-year-old underwater in a bathtub.

An officer with ADPS then took the child away from her and began CPR while the deputy detained Edward-Ricks. The child coughed up water and began breathing on her own shortly after CPR began.

After further investigation, officers said Edward-Ricks is the mother of the four children in the home.

The two-year-old girl held underwater also had stab wounds to the chest and throat. A four-year-old boy in the home also had cuts on his back. It is believed both children may have also ingested cleaning fluid.

Two other children were home at the time of the incident, an 8-year-old and a 15-year-old girl, who were both seemingly unharmed. The 15-year-old called 911 for help.

