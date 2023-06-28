Advertise With Us

Air quality alert in Michigan extended through Thursday

(WNEM)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The statewide air quality alert has been extended to Thursday.

Due to Canadian wildfire smoke continuing to spread throughout the Great Lakes, the Air Quality Action Advisory has been extended to Thursday, June 29.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) issued an Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate for the entire state.

EGLE is reminding residents of the following while the air quality alert is in effect:

  • Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning.
  • Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher-rated filters.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge was completely obscured June 27, 2023 because of the Canadian wildfires.
Mid-Michiganders hospitalized for poor air quality
Kaylee Grant
Missing 13-year-old girl from Mason found safe
Kipp said both officers were nearby when the call came in, which is why they were able to...
Albion police release bodycam footage of life-saving efforts to rescue children
Air Quality Alert Day: More smoke from Canadian wildfires affecting Michigan’s air quality
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate, left, speaks to legislative staff on the House floor as...
Michigan lawmakers work toward bipartisan budget with deadline looming
FILE - Michigan state Sen. Jeremy Moss, the state’s first openly gay state senator, speaks to...
Michigan Legislature approves ban on ‘conversion therapy’ for LGBTQ+ minors
No emergency: fire crews training in downtown Jackson
Burn ban lifted in City of East Lansing