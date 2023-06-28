Air quality alert in Michigan extended through Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The statewide air quality alert has been extended to Thursday.

Due to Canadian wildfire smoke continuing to spread throughout the Great Lakes, the Air Quality Action Advisory has been extended to Thursday, June 29.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) issued an Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate for the entire state.

EGLE is reminding residents of the following while the air quality alert is in effect:

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher-rated filters.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.