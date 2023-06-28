Affordable housing coming to Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - New affordable housing is coming to Meridian Township.

The new housing is called Woodward Way, located on Sirhal Drive. The housing features 49 units.

To qualify, you must earn 30 to 80 percent of the median income, with rent ranging from $391 to $1,175 per month.

The apartments come with amenities like an onsite multipurpose room, laundry facility, playground and picnic area.

