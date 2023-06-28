Advertise With Us

Affordable housing coming to Meridian Township

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - New affordable housing is coming to Meridian Township.

The new housing is called Woodward Way, located on Sirhal Drive. The housing features 49 units.

To qualify, you must earn 30 to 80 percent of the median income, with rent ranging from $391 to $1,175 per month.

The apartments come with amenities like an onsite multipurpose room, laundry facility, playground and picnic area.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge was completely obscured June 27, 2023 because of the Canadian wildfires.
Mid-Michiganders hospitalized for poor air quality
Kaylee Grant
Missing 13-year-old girl from Mason found safe
Kipp said both officers were nearby when the call came in, which is why they were able to...
Albion police release bodycam footage of life-saving efforts to rescue children
Air Quality Alert Day: More smoke from Canadian wildfires affecting Michigan’s air quality
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Ovation Center Lansing
Construction begins on Lansing entertainment center
Islamic Society of Greater Lansing celebrates Eid Al-Adha
Air quality alert in Michigan extended through Thursday
Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate, left, speaks to legislative staff on the House floor as...
Michigan lawmakers work toward bipartisan budget with deadline looming