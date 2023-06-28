AAA gives travel safety tips ahead of Independence Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - AAA estimates that 1.7 million Michiganders will be traveling by car this holiday weekend.

But before hitting the roadways, AAA is providing a car checklist that they said will help drivers ensure that they will have safe travels to their holiday destination.

Officials said before hitting the road to do the following:

Check tires and make sure they have enough pressure and tread.

Ensure to have a spare tire and that it’s in good condition.

Listen and feel your brakes.

If you hear a grinding sound or feel a vibration when you apply them. Bring the car in to get them checked.

Make sure to top off the engine oil.

Restock supplies in your emergency kit. The emergency kit should include a flashlight battery, drinking water and non-perishable food for you and your pets.

