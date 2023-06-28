Advertise With Us

AAA gives travel safety tips ahead of Independence Day weekend

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - AAA estimates that 1.7 million Michiganders will be traveling by car this holiday weekend.

But before hitting the roadways, AAA is providing a car checklist that they said will help drivers ensure that they will have safe travels to their holiday destination.

Officials said before hitting the road to do the following:

  • Check tires and make sure they have enough pressure and tread.
  • Ensure to have a spare tire and that it’s in good condition.
  • Listen and feel your brakes.
  • If you hear a grinding sound or feel a vibration when you apply them. Bring the car in to get them checked.
  • Make sure to top off the engine oil.
  • Restock supplies in your emergency kit. The emergency kit should include a flashlight battery, drinking water and non-perishable food for you and your pets.

