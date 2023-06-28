19-year-old accused of threatening East Lansing synagogue indicted by grand jury

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Pickford man accused of threatening an East Lansing synagogue was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.

Seann Pietila, 19, allegedly made violent threats online and communicated via Instagram about planning to commit acts of violence to kill other people. He is also accused of sending messages about neo-nazism, antisemitism, glorification of past mass shooters and a desire and intent to mimic past mass shooters.

The indictment charged Pietila with the following:

Two counts on threatening communications in interstate commerce. The maximum penalty under that statute is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

One count of threat to kill or injure by means of fire. This is punishable by up to ten years of imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

It is claimed that Pietela had searched the location of Shaarey Zedek, a synagogue in East Lansing. A note found on his phone reportedly listed the synagogue, the date March 15, 2024, and a list of equipment that included pipe bombs, Molotov cocktails and multiple firearms.

Pietila reportedly told authorities that the date was chosen because March 15 was the same date as the 2019 mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left 51 people dead, but that he did not intend on following through with the mass killings he spoke about.

“No one should face violent threats because of their race, ethnicity, religion, or any other status,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “We have seen a rise in antisemitism across the nation and here in Michigan, and my office is committed to using all our powers to protect the public and ensure accountability.”

