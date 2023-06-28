Advertise With Us

10-year-old shot at youth community center in critical condition, official says

In a statement, YWCA spokespersons said parents were immediately informed after emergency...
In a statement, YWCA spokespersons said parents were immediately informed after emergency services were called, and the children were being picked up from the facility.(Gray News, file image)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a 10-year-old was shot at the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center, communications manager Scott Erland told WVLT Wednesday.

A 10-year-old boy was apparently accidentally shot around 9:45 a.m. and taken to a hospital in critical condition, Erland and dispatch officials said, but a 14-year-old was taken into custody for further investigation.

In a statement, YWCA spokespersons said parents were immediately informed after emergency services were called, and the children were being picked up from the facility.

Officials added that they plan to review safety protocols for the future.

“The safety of the children and staff is the utmost priority of the YWCA. YWCA will determine immediate next steps for review of safety protocols, as well as resources for children and staff following this traumatic event,” they said.

YWCA spokespersons also said that there were 43 children signed in at the center when the shooting happened.

No other injuries were reported and there’s no active threat, Erland said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge was completely obscured June 27, 2023 because of the Canadian wildfires.
Mid-Michiganders hospitalized for poor air quality
Kaylee Grant
Missing 13-year-old girl from Mason found safe
Kipp said both officers were nearby when the call came in, which is why they were able to...
Albion police release bodycam footage of life-saving efforts to rescue children
Air Quality Alert Day: More smoke from Canadian wildfires affecting Michigan’s air quality
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Smoke fills the sky reducing visibility Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Detroit. The Detroit area...
Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires leave Detroit with some of the worst air quality in the US
He was sentenced to two life terms in the deaths and an additional 123 to 380 years on 19...
Man convicted of driving into fundraiser crowd, then killing mother gets 2 life terms
Affordable housing coming to Meridian Township
Ovation Center Lansing
Construction begins on Lansing entertainment center