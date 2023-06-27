WATCH: Department of Agriculture Secretary visits Michigan
Published: Jun. 27, 2023
DETROIT (WILX) - Tuesday morning, United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack will join Senator Debbie Stabenow for a stakeholder meeting in Detroit.
The group plans to discuss how USDA’s initiatives and investments in Detroit and across the state aim to build more, new, and better markets for producers and entrepreneurs; establish more income opportunities for producers and more options for consumers to buy healthy, locally produced products; create good jobs; and strengthen local and regional supply chains in Michigan.
