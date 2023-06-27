WATCH: Department of Agriculture Secretary visits Michigan

DETROIT (WILX) - Tuesday morning, United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack will join Senator Debbie Stabenow for a stakeholder meeting in Detroit.

The group plans to discuss how USDA’s initiatives and investments in Detroit and across the state aim to build more, new, and better markets for producers and entrepreneurs; establish more income opportunities for producers and more options for consumers to buy healthy, locally produced products; create good jobs; and strengthen local and regional supply chains in Michigan.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.