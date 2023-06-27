Advertise With Us

‘Urgent’ sewer repair to partially close busy street in Jackson

(City of Jackson)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An urgent sewer repair is partially closing S. West Avenue beginning Wednesday.

Northbound lanes on S. West Avenue between W. Franklin Street and W. Washington Avenue will be closed from June 28 to June 29. The southbound lane will remain open.

The City of Jackson said a collapsed sewer system underneath the street surface needs an urgent report before it forms a sinkhole.

Crews plan on reopening the street either Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.

The City of Jackson Department of Public Works urges drivers to take alternate routes from the closure area.

