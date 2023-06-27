Advertise With Us

Tuesday is an air quality alert day, plus your morning headlines

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the area Tuesday. A northwest breeze is bringing smoke from Canadian wildfires over the area, and the air today is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on what to expect and Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 27, 2023

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1870
  • Lansing Record Low: 38° 1864
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1971
  • Jackson Record Low: 44º 1988

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Grant
Authorities seek missing 13-year-old girl from Mason
Kipp said both officers were nearby when the call came in, which is why they were able to...
Albion police release bodycam footage of life-saving efforts to rescue children
One man killed in Lansing homicide
Jackson County man ‘in shock’ after winning $300K from Michigan Lottery
Lakira Norman
Lansing police: Missing 12-year-old girl safe with family

Latest News

City of Jackson announces new Deputy Fire Chief
Air Quality Alert Day: More smoke from Canadian wildfires affecting Michigan’s air quality
Air Quality Alert Today
5th annual Memorial Ride pays tribute to fallen Lansing police officers