Tuesday is an air quality alert day, plus your morning headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the area Tuesday. A northwest breeze is bringing smoke from Canadian wildfires over the area, and the air today is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on what to expect and Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 27, 2023

Average High: 82º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1870

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1864

Jackson Record High: 101º 1971

Jackson Record Low: 44º 1988

