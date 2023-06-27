Tuesday is an air quality alert day, plus your morning headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the area Tuesday. A northwest breeze is bringing smoke from Canadian wildfires over the area, and the air today is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on what to expect and Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to know as you start your day.
- Air Quality Alert Day: More smoke from Canadian wildfires affecting Michigan’s air quality
- Albion police release bodycam footage of life-saving efforts to rescue children
- Jackson County Animal Shelter cuts adoption prices in effort to make room for more pets
- Ukrainian soldier collaborates with MSU to study environmental impact of war
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 27, 2023
- Average High: 82º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 98° 1870
- Lansing Record Low: 38° 1864
- Jackson Record High: 101º 1971
- Jackson Record Low: 44º 1988
