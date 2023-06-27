St. Johns Commissioners select new mayor, and vice mayor

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A new mayor and vice mayor has been selected for the community in St. Johns in Clinton County on Monday.

The St. Johns City Commission selected the city’s new mayor and vice mayor at its regular meeting on June 26 where they chose Scott Dzurka and Brad Gurski, who was chosen to fill the vice mayor position vacated by Dzurka with unanimous approval.

Former Mayor Roberta Cocco announced her resignation at a City Commission meeting, citing “the reluctance of staff to provide me with the basic information and material necessary to perform my duty, as well as their reluctancy to share standard processes, communication norms or financial records, and I was surprised that my inquiries were met with hostility.”

Cocco was elected to office in December 2022. Her term was set to expire in November 2026.

The recent selection was made after the commission approved filling the commission seat left vacant by Roberta Cocco’s resignation by Chris Hyzer on May 22.

Dzurka, Gurski, and Hyzer along with Eric Hufnagel and Jean Ruestman, complete the five-member commission.

“It is a great honor to serve on the commission and as mayor. We have a strong, dedicated and experienced team,” shares Mayor Dzurka. “We are all excited about collaborating to guide the City of St. Johns forward in a clear, strategic direction.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.