SCAM ALERT: Officials warn of scammers posing as police demanding money

(KPTV)
By Samantha Sayles and Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police stations in Mid-Michigan are receiving reports of a scammer posing as authorities demanding money.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that a caller claimed to be Lt. Cook and asked for money over the phone. The sheriff’s office said they would never demand money in any form of payment.

St. Johns Police Department said on Tuesday a scammer cloned their phone number is calling people to get personal information and possibly money.

“If you are ever uncomfortable with someone claiming to be from the police department, you can always tell them that you are going to hang up and call the number back to verify that they are indeed an officer,” said St. Johns police. “An actual officer will not have a problem with that.”

Officials said people who were victims of a scam call can report it online.

