Red Wings, George team up for schedule announcement video

DETROIT (WILX) - Gordie. Stevie. Nick. There are a handful of Detroit Red Wings players you know instantly by first name alone. While he’s not a player, add George to the mix.

The shy 4-year-old stole the hearts of Hockeytown back in February when the big screen at Little Ceasars Arena showed George on camera in the crowd and the fans erupted into cheers. When cameras went to shots of fans of the visiting Vancouver Canucks, the arena erupted in boos. The back and forth continued during the break in play, leading to George cracking a small smile at his first game.

The team embraced George and even had him walk the red carpet for Monday night’s NHL Awards watch party. The love for George continued on Tuesday as the team announced the 2023-24 season schedule with a Wes Anderson-esque video of George hitting some Detroit landmarks.

The Red Wings will host 18 weekend home games - three Fridays, 10 Saturdays, and five Sundays - spanning through the regular season finale on Tuesday, April 16 on the road versus Montreal.

December will be the busiest month for the team with a total of 15 games played - seven at home and eight on the road.

Here are some games of note for the Red Wings:

Red Wings at New Jersey Devils on Oct. 12 (season opener)

Red Wings v. Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 14 (home opener)

NHL Global Series in Stockholm, SWE on Nov. 16-17

Red Wings v. New Jersey Devils on Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Eve)

Red Wings v. Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 30

Red Wings v. Boston Bruins on Dec. 31

Red Wings v. Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 27

The team’s preseason schedule was announced last week.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 v. Pittsburgh Penguins

Thursday, Sept. 28 at Washington Capitals

Saturday, Sept. 30 v. Washington Capitals

Sunday, Oct. 1 v. Chicago Blackhawks

Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Chicago Blackhawks

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Pittsburgh Penguins

Friday, Oct. 6 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Saturday, Oct. 7 v. Toronto Maple Leafs

The fun continues this week as the Red Wings host their fourth annual Hockeytown Draft Party on Wednesday.

