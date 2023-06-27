Advertise With Us

One dead after Gratiot County car crash on Begole Road

(WAVE 3 News)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after they crashed their car in a tree near Pine River Township on Tuesday.

On June 27, a driver was driving a car north on Begole Road between Madison and Jefferson when it crossed over the line into the southbound lane and struck a tree. The driver, 20-year-old Jared Beard, died on the scene.

Officials said he was not wearing a seatbelt and speed appears to be a factor.

Investigators do not think alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Grant
Authorities seek missing 13-year-old girl from Mason
Kipp said both officers were nearby when the call came in, which is why they were able to...
Albion police release bodycam footage of life-saving efforts to rescue children
One man killed in Lansing homicide
Jackson County man ‘in shock’ after winning $300K from Michigan Lottery
Brad Cournaya
Man convicted of murder in 2008 disappearance of Ingham County woman

Latest News

Air quality concerns continue and a preview of what we’re working on
Air quality concerns continue and a preview of what we’re working on
2 people dead after a shooting in Ypsilanti Township
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Lewis Capaldi performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England,...
Lewis Capaldi cancels tour to adjust to impact of Tourette syndrome