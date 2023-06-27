One dead after Gratiot County car crash on Begole Road

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after they crashed their car in a tree near Pine River Township on Tuesday.

On June 27, a driver was driving a car north on Begole Road between Madison and Jefferson when it crossed over the line into the southbound lane and struck a tree. The driver, 20-year-old Jared Beard, died on the scene.

Officials said he was not wearing a seatbelt and speed appears to be a factor.

Investigators do not think alcohol was a factor in the crash.

