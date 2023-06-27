Advertise With Us

Officer joins force 40 years after grandfather killed on duty

A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty...
A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty death.(Springboro Ohio Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - A fallen police officer’s grandson is carrying on his legacy 40 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

WHIO reports that Officer William Johnson was fatally struck by a drunken driver on State Route 73 on June 27, 1983.

On Tuesday, the Springboro Police Department shared that William Johnson’s grandson William “Billy” Johnson was sworn in as a Springboro police officer this year.

“This tragic story took a remarkable turn this year,” the department said. “He will carry his grandfather’s legacy at the same agency for which William Johnson made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Grant
Missing 13-year-old girl from Mason found safe
Kipp said both officers were nearby when the call came in, which is why they were able to...
Albion police release bodycam footage of life-saving efforts to rescue children
One man killed in Lansing homicide
Michigan Air National Guard conducting flyovers throughout state
Jackson County man ‘in shock’ after winning $300K from Michigan Lottery

Latest News

FILE - Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, adds a flower to a makeshift memorial at the site where...
US arrests 4 Mexican nationals in 2022 deaths of 53 migrants found trapped in hot tractor trailer
Serena Williams’ tennis racket to be featured at Michigan History Museum
Serena Williams’ tennis racket to be featured at Michigan History Museum
FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, waves to supporters during...
Ivanka Trump dismissed from New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against her father
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Judge, rejecting Trump arguments, signals he’ll let New York criminal case stay in state court
Grand River Country Club golf returns to Jackson Field