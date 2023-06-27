Nearly $7 million in funding awarded to Jackson to make improvements to MLK Drive

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson was awarded almost $7 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant program.

Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) will award Jackson $6,785,245 in funding that will reconstruct Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Drive in Jackson from South Street to Morrell Street.

This will add pedestrian safety measures, street lights, stormwater infrastructure, turning lanes, parking spots, tree planting, and other street improvements.

“Investments in infrastructure are investments in our communities, our economy, and our safety,” said Peters. “I’m proud to have helped enact the bipartisan infrastructure law that made this funding available for these needed improvements along MLK Drive in Jackson.”

If people are interested and want to learn more about the new funding for the City of Jackson, they can click the link right here for the transportation website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.