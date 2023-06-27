Advertise With Us

Nearly $7 million in funding awarded to Jackson to make improvements to MLK Drive

(Sara Schulz)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson was awarded almost $7 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant program.

Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) will award Jackson $6,785,245 in funding that will reconstruct Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Drive in Jackson from South Street to Morrell Street.

This will add pedestrian safety measures, street lights, stormwater infrastructure, turning lanes, parking spots, tree planting, and other street improvements.

“Investments in infrastructure are investments in our communities, our economy, and our safety,” said Peters. “I’m proud to have helped enact the bipartisan infrastructure law that made this funding available for these needed improvements along MLK Drive in Jackson.”

If people are interested and want to learn more about the new funding for the City of Jackson, they can click the link right here for the transportation website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Grant
Authorities seek missing 13-year-old girl from Mason
Kipp said both officers were nearby when the call came in, which is why they were able to...
Albion police release bodycam footage of life-saving efforts to rescue children
One man killed in Lansing homicide
Jackson County man ‘in shock’ after winning $300K from Michigan Lottery
Brad Cournaya
Man convicted of murder in 2008 disappearance of Ingham County woman

Latest News

Smoky Haze Lasts into Wednesday
One dead after Gratiot County car crash on Begole Road
Air quality concerns continue and a preview of what we’re working on
Air quality concerns continue and a preview of what we’re working on
2 people dead after a shooting in Ypsilanti Township