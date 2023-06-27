Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: 4th of July spending

Americans are expected to spend nearly $10 billion celebrating Independence Day this year.
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Americans are expected to spend nearly $10 billion celebrating Independence Day this year.

Ayalla Ruvio, with Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about how more people than ever are celebrating and how it impacts our communities.

