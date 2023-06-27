Michigan is making progress in teacher shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan had an increase in the number of students preparing for careers in education in response to the teacher shortage.

The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) said it is the highest level of the number of students preparing for careers in education in educator preparation programs since 2013-14. The MDE said that increasing the number of certified teachers in areas of shortage is the seventh goal in Michigan’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan.

In the summer of 2022, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state lawmakers negotiated a budget that included an investment of $575 million in teacher recruitment efforts.

Those funds included:

$305 million for fellowships/scholarships for aspiring teachers

$175 million for Grow Your Own support staff-to-teacher programs

$50 million for student-teacher stipends

$500,000 for Grow Your Own programs for 6th-12th grade students to explore careers in education

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said the efforts from the last several years have strengthened the teaching profession.

“The investments negotiated between the governor and state legislature last summer have already begun to accelerate efforts to address the teacher shortage,” said Rice.

(Michigan Department of Education)

Data has also shown growing diversity among educators with the number of teachers of color increasing from 6,613 in the 2015-16 school year to 8,367 in the 2022-23 school year, going from 8.2% to 10.2% of all Michigan teachers.

