Michigan health agencies offering free HIV tests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday was National HIV Testing Day and to honor the occasion, a local health agency wants the community to know they offer free confidential testing for people in Hillsdale and surrounding communities.

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency said residents of those communities can schedule a free confidential HIV test.

The results can come back in as little as 20 minutes. Testing can be done curbside meanwhile counseling and follow-up are done on an individual basis by appointment.

To schedule an appointment, you can head over to their website.

