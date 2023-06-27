Ishpeming woman arrested for attempting to set husband on fire

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming woman has been arrested for attempting to set her husband on fire in 2021.

Michigan State Police began investigating an incident that occurred in 2021 involving an assault and arson that was unreported.

A 63-year-old man residing in Christmas was allegedly assaulted by his wife, 52-year-old Julie Boxley from Ishpeming.

According to the Michigan State Police, Boxley poured lighter fluid on the victim and set him on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with no injury to the victim.

Boxley is charged with third degree arson and assault with the intent to do great bodily harm. She was arraigned in Alger County District Court on June 22 and is currently lodged at the Alger County Sheriff’s Department.

A Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for June 28 and a Preliminary exam is set for July 7.

