Helping animals in Michigan get back into the wild

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The WILDSIDE Rehabilitation Center in Eaton Rapids is running out of space, and people who want to help wildlife get back into their normal habitats. The center cares for raptors like eagles and owls, rabbits, turkeys, and the list goes on.

In order to nurse Eisenhower the eagle back to health, the center’s director, Louise Sagaert, said they pinned his leg.

“He has seven pins in his leg to fix it,” Sagart said. “We are hoping in a couple of weeks we’ll be able to re-x-ray it and see how he’s doing.”

Sagaert said they take in sick, injured, orphaned native Michigan wildlife, “rehabilitate it, make it better with the goal of re-releasing it back into the wild.”

She said if the animal can’t be released back into the wild, they’ll find placement at zoos or nature centers.

Caring for wildlife has its challenges because Sagaert said they are running out of space and volunteers like Angel Bower and Briana Dodge.

Bower said she trains an owl named Ripple.

“He’s one of our educational birds,” Bower said. “I clean the cages. I take care of the animals. We make sure that they are medicated, like our baby owl here who had a broken foot.”

Dodge is an intern at the center and an MSU student. She said being at the center helping the animals and making a difference in their lives is the one thing she wanted to do with her time.

“You have so many people looking out for companion animals, so wildlife you don’t get as many people looking out for them,” Dodge said. “Wspecially when they’re not as nice.”

The rehab center recently received funds to buy new equipment that helps save money in the long run. Right now, they pay more than $130 for one x-ray.

“Lead poisoning is a huge thing right now and has always been a problem, but we’re actually catching it and we have the machine to be able to tell us whether an animal is lead poisoned – we’re actually able to treat it,” Sagaert said.

It’s something that Sagaert said they weren’t able to do without spending a lot of money sending labs to other locations for proper testing.

“So funds are always needed for Wildside and for other rehab centers across the state,” Sagaert said.

The WILDSIDE Rehabilitation Center is currently looking for donations for a large flight cage for birds. If you would like to donate to the center or upcoming fundraisers, visit their website at www.wildsidemi.wordpress.com, Facebook, Paypal, Venmo, CashApp or send a check to:

WILDSIDE

8601 Houston Rd,

Eaton Rapids, MI

48827

