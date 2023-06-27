Grand River Country Club golf returns to Jackson Field
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the Lugnuts are out of town, Jackson Field has been turned into a nine-hole golf course.
The Grand River Country Club is open to everyone, regardless of skill. Players can golf individually or in teams of four.
Prizes are available - including $5,000 in cash.
Designed by course architect/Lugnuts Director of Retail Matt Hicks, the course features water hazards and pine trees, beginning in the Pepsi Porch and working fully around the Lansing Lugnuts’ ballpark.
The course is open through Thursday. You can reserve a tee time here.
