First Alert Weather Forecast

Air Quality Alert continues
Mid-Michigan morning weather forecast for 6/28/23 from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Air Quality Alert continues for all of Michigan today. Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to pass over Mid-Michigan. As of early this morning the air is considered Unhealthy to Very Unhealthy across the area. Computer models are suggesting that we will see some improvement in the air quality today, but the smoke will continue to be an issue for us.

Today we have the smoky haze near the surface, but it will be a brighter day with partly cloudy skies. Today will be warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s. Plan on a night northwest breeze today. Tonight under partly cloudy skies and more than likely some smoke at the surface we see temperatures drop back to near 60º.

We move into an unsettled period of weather tomorrow that will hold on into the weekend. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun each day with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm popping up each day. High temperatures each day will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 28, 2023

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 2012
  • Lansing Record Low: 38° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 102º 1934
  • Jackson Record Low: 43º 1992

