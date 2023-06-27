First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Air Quality Alert continues for all of Michigan today. Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to pass over Mid-Michigan. As of early this morning the air is considered Unhealthy to Very Unhealthy across the area. Computer models are suggesting that we will see some improvement in the air quality today, but the smoke will continue to be an issue for us.

Today we have the smoky haze near the surface, but it will be a brighter day with partly cloudy skies. Today will be warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s. Plan on a night northwest breeze today. Tonight under partly cloudy skies and more than likely some smoke at the surface we see temperatures drop back to near 60º.

We move into an unsettled period of weather tomorrow that will hold on into the weekend. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun each day with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm popping up each day. High temperatures each day will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 28, 2023

Average High: 82º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 98° 2012

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1895

Jackson Record High: 102º 1934

Jackson Record Low: 43º 1992

