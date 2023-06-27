Advertise With Us

City of Jackson announces new Deputy Fire Chief

(City of Jackson)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson announced their new Deputy Fire Chief Tuesday morning.

Tim Gonzales received his badge on Friday, June 23, officially becoming the Jackson Fire Department’s new Deputy Fire Chief.

He has served in the City of Jackson for 15 years and counting.

“This has been my dream job since I was small,” said Gonzales. “I get to live out my dream of being able to serve the firefighters and the community, so I couldn’t be happier.”

Gonzales is taking leadership following the retirement of David Wooden in April. He previously served the fire department as a Firefighter, Fire Motor Driver and Assistant Chief of Operations.

“Tim has been a valuable member of Jackson’s fire service for more than a decade, and I’m certain he’ll bring his work ethic, leadership skills, and dedication to providing excellent emergency response to this new role,” said Elmer Hitt, the city’s Director of Police and Fire Services.

Gonzales said he looks forward to working with Director Hitt on programs to make the community safer.

“Programs like our car seat inspections show how we can help residents take preventative measures if an emergency does occur,” said Gonzales. “Focusing on more risk reduction programs will show that we can assist with different aspects of community safety.”

