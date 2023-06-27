Advertise With Us

Canadian wildfire smoke obscures Michigan National Guard flyover in Lansing

The sky was too hazy for people to see the flyover in Lansing
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The smoke from the Canadian wildfires created such poor visibility that Tuesday’s National Guard flyover couldn’t be seen in Lansing.

The Michigan Air National Guard conducted flyovers in nine Michigan communities, including Lansing. Residents gathered near the Capital Building hoping to catch a glimpse, but to no avail.

Background: Michigan Air National Guard conducting flyovers throughout state

The flyovers event was to commemorate 100 years since a U.S. Air Force plane first refueled in mid-air.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Grant
Missing 13-year-old girl from Mason found safely
Kipp said both officers were nearby when the call came in, which is why they were able to...
Albion police release bodycam footage of life-saving efforts to rescue children
One man killed in Lansing homicide
Jackson County man ‘in shock’ after winning $300K from Michigan Lottery
Michigan Air National Guard conducting flyovers throughout state

Latest News

The Mackinac Bridge was completely obscured June 27, 2023 because of the Canadian wildfires.
Mid-Michiganders hospitalized for poor air quality
Mid-Michiganders hospitalized for poor air quality
Mid-Michiganders hospitalized for poor air quality
Afghan Veteran: July 4th is taken over by a trauma response
Afghan Veteran: July 4th is taken over by a trauma response