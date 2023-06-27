Canadian wildfire smoke obscures Michigan National Guard flyover in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The smoke from the Canadian wildfires created such poor visibility that Tuesday’s National Guard flyover couldn’t be seen in Lansing.

The Michigan Air National Guard conducted flyovers in nine Michigan communities, including Lansing. Residents gathered near the Capital Building hoping to catch a glimpse, but to no avail.

Background: Michigan Air National Guard conducting flyovers throughout state

The flyovers event was to commemorate 100 years since a U.S. Air Force plane first refueled in mid-air.

