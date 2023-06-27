Advertise With Us

Boil water advisory declared for City of Jackson and Blackman Township

(MGN)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A boil water advisory has been made for people living in the City of Jackson and Blackman Township on Tuesday.

Officials said a malfunction at the Jackson Water Treatment Plant could have impacted the quality of the water in the area. This triggered a mandatory Boil Water Advisory from the state.

No bacteria was found in the water but there was a higher level of cloudiness.

People who drink or use tap water should boil their water for one minute and then cool it before use. People could also use bottled water.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk.

