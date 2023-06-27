Advertise With Us

Albion woman charged with attempted murder of her children

Jessica Edward-Ricks was arraigned on six charges on June 27, 2023.
Jessica Edward-Ricks was arraigned on six charges on June 27, 2023.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - A woman accused of trying to drown her 2-year-old daughter was arraigned on attempted murder charges Tuesday.

Jessica Edward-Ricks was arraigned in Battle Creek on six counts, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse and two counts of second-degree child abuse.

Her bond was set at $500,000.

The charges are in connection with an incident Saturday, in which officers reportedly found Edward-Ricks holding her daughter underwater.

Authorities said police received a 911 from the woman’s 15-year-old daughter. During the call, children could be heard screaming in the background.

An Albion police officer and a Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 911 call. When they arrived, police said they found the mother and two younger children had ingested cleaning fluid and the 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy were also suffering stab wounds.

The 2-year-old and 4-year-old were taken to Allegiance Hospital before being airlifted to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.

They are expected to be OK.

Prior coverage:

