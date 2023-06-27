Air quality concerns continue and a preview of what we’re working on
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday’s Air Quality Alert continues through the afternoon. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on how it’s impacting mid-Michigan’s weather.
Rachelle Legrand joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news.
- Longest-serving Meridian Township Chief of Police dies
- Ford cutting several hundred white-collar jobs to reduce cost amid transition to electric vehicles
- Department of Agriculture Secretary visits Michigan
- City of Jackson announces new Deputy Fire Chief
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 27, 2023
- Average High: 82º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 98° 1870
- Lansing Record Low: 38° 1864
- Jackson Record High: 101º 1971
- Jackson Record Low: 44º 1988
