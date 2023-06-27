Advertise With Us

Air quality concerns continue and a preview of what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday’s Air Quality Alert continues through the afternoon. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on how it’s impacting mid-Michigan’s weather.

Rachelle Legrand joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 27, 2023

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1870
  • Lansing Record Low: 38° 1864
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1971
  • Jackson Record Low: 44º 1988

