Air Quality Alert Day: More smoke from Canadian wildfires affecting Michigan’s air quality

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is an air quality alert day in Michigan due to the smoke being blown into the state from the wildfires that continue to rage in Canada.

With the air quality alert being issued, it means it is unsafe for people in sensitive groups. This means people with pre-existing health conditions, such as lung and heart disease, the elderly and young children are more prone to getting sick because of the fine particulates in the air from the wildfires.

Experts said one way to prevent getting sick is to wear a mask if you plan to spend time outdoors.

“What we’re focusing on is fine particles, and the reason for that is because when you breathe them in, they go all the way to your lungs and even to your bloodstream,” said David Kaiser from Montreal Public Health. “This is really something we haven’t seen yet this summer, and we see very rarely these very high levels. Really, even otherwise healthy people can be affected, and that’s why over the last day, we’ve put out some stronger recommendations.”

According to Michigan officials and the National Weather Service, during an Air Quality Alert Day, people should consider the following to stay safe:

Limit time outdoors for long periods.

Minimize using items that increase pollution, such as cars and gas-powered lawnmowers.

Try to carpool with coworkers or friends or use public transportation.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), June 27 marks the fourth Air Quality Alert Day of 2023.

Before 2023, the city has not had an Air Quality Alert Day since 2012.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.