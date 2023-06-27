Afghan Veteran: July 4th is taken over by a trauma response

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Next Tuesday is Independence Day and while some people are getting their fireworks ready, it’s important to remember veterans.

“Fourth of July used to be my favorite holiday but it’s basically been taken over by a trauma response that I still haven’t gotten under control yet,” said Hunter Garcia.

After 10 years of being deployed to Afghanistan, Hunter Garcia says fireworks bring back unwanted memories.

“We are basically thrust into a situation where we’re seeing and hearing what we felt back then,” said Garcia. “I’m back in the hooch I’m back in Afghanistan. Getting woke up in the middle of incoming.”

For our veterans, celebratory fireworks can feel like hours back at war even though the fireworks are a matter of seconds.

“Me and my service dog if it gets too heated for us we just go to the bathroom, close a door and just turn on loud music and wait for it all to be over,” said Garcia.

To support veterans and those who are impacted by explosion-like sounds, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency worked with the Department of Natural Resources to provide quiet camping options at state parks.

Here are a few suggested locations according to the DNR:

Brighton Recreation Area

Sleepy Hollow State Park

Craig Lake State Park

Hayes State Park

Lake Hudson Recreation Area

Leelanau State Park

Rifle River Recreation Area

Tahquamenon Falls State Park

Wells State Park

State Parks will be firework-free zones. Something Garcia wished he knew more about.

“I guess all we ask is that you ask is this too loud or do you want to go somewhere else or where’s a good spot to go camping that has zero noise ordinance going around,” said Garcia.

Garcia says while serving is a choice, the trauma that comes with it is not. He hopes families will be more mindful going forward.

“Please know that veteran’s deployment just doesn’t stop at country,” said Garcia. “It comes home with you and there’s a lot of deeper things that goes on not just from the military but from the support system as well.”

