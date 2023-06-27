Advertise With Us

Absentee ballots being prepped for Lansing primary election

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The primary election for the Capital City Area is on the horizon, and clerk staff and volunteers are working to get over 6600 absentee ballots prepared to be mailed on Thursday.

Voters still have time to apply for a ballot online or sign up for the permanent mail ballot list. They also can even find the closest drop boxes for them, check the status of their ballots and view lists of candidates.

People can download the application to request an absentee ballot by heading to the city’s voting website.

“The absentee, the vote by mail ballots is a huge portion of this election coming up, it is just an easy way for folks to vote,” said Lansing City Clerk, Chris Swope. “You’re at home, you get the ballot in the mail if you are not sure who you want to vote for, and you’re not stuck in a polling place realizing there is something on the ballot or a name you didn’t recognize so you can take a couple of days to research and return it at your convenience.”

Starting Thursday, June 29, Lansing voters can go to the South Washington Office Complex to pick up an absentee ballot in person.

The primary election is on Aug. 8.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Grant
Authorities seek missing 13-year-old girl from Mason
Kipp said both officers were nearby when the call came in, which is why they were able to...
Albion police release bodycam footage of life-saving efforts to rescue children
One man killed in Lansing homicide
Jackson County man ‘in shock’ after winning $300K from Michigan Lottery
Brad Cournaya
Man convicted of murder in 2008 disappearance of Ingham County woman

Latest News

People can download the application to request an absentee ballot by heading to the city’s...
Absentee ballots being prepped for Lansing primary election
Longest-serving Meridian Township Chief of Police dies
Mid-Michigan plumbing business off the road temporarily after car heavily damages work truck
The group plans to discuss how USDA’s initiatives and investments in Detroit and across the...
Department of Agriculture Secretary visits Michigan