Absentee ballots being prepped for Lansing primary election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The primary election for the Capital City Area is on the horizon, and clerk staff and volunteers are working to get over 6600 absentee ballots prepared to be mailed on Thursday.

Voters still have time to apply for a ballot online or sign up for the permanent mail ballot list. They also can even find the closest drop boxes for them, check the status of their ballots and view lists of candidates.

People can download the application to request an absentee ballot by heading to the city’s voting website.

“The absentee, the vote by mail ballots is a huge portion of this election coming up, it is just an easy way for folks to vote,” said Lansing City Clerk, Chris Swope. “You’re at home, you get the ballot in the mail if you are not sure who you want to vote for, and you’re not stuck in a polling place realizing there is something on the ballot or a name you didn’t recognize so you can take a couple of days to research and return it at your convenience.”

Starting Thursday, June 29, Lansing voters can go to the South Washington Office Complex to pick up an absentee ballot in person.

The primary election is on Aug. 8.

