5th annual Memorial Ride pays tribute to fallen Lansing police officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing held its fifth annual Memorial Ride for fallen officers Monday.

Related: Mid-Michigan Matters: Honoring those lost in the line of duty

The Lansing Police Department honored their fallen officers in a memorial bike ride across Lansing. In the department’s 130 years of existence, LPD has lost a total of six officers and two canines.

“We all get on bicycles and ride approximately 25 miles to all the sites of our fallen officers,” said Det. Sgt. Brent Sorg.

Sorg said that this memorial ride brings in officers from across the state to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The law enforcement community is well supported, with members joining us from the east side and west side of the state,” Sorg said.

The memorial ride in Lansing was created five years ago, inspired by another memorial ride on the East Coast.

“It kind of spearheaded about 10 years ago when I did the Unity Tour ride from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., in conjunction with Police Memorial Week,” Sorg said. “It was just one of those where I thought, ‘Why can’t we do a ride in Lansing?’”

Sorg emphasized the simple message behind the memorial ride, stating, “We ride for those that died.”

Nearly 50 Lansing officers will be participating in a statewide memorial ride in August. They will travel over 360 miles from Stevensville to Petoskey over four days and honor fallen officers along the route.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.