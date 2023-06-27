Advertise With Us

2 people dead after a shooting in Ypsilanti Township

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
YPSILANTI TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a shooting near Ann Arbor on Monday in Washtenaw County.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting on George Place in Ypsilanti Township around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Four people were found with injuries, three of them were siblings and one was their friend.

The victims were ages 14, 16, 19, and 20 years old.

Officials said after the shooting, one of the cars driving the shooting victims crashed near Prospect and Michigan Ave.

All four victims were taken to the hospital. Officials said two of the victims, ages 16 and 20, died from their injuries. Two other victims are expected to be okay but are in serious condition.

There have been no arrests as of Tuesday and an investigation is ongoing.

