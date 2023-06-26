Advertise With Us

Video: Michigan State Police uses PIT maneuver to stop stolen pickup on I-75

A police chase across two Michigan counties ended with the arrest of a 27-year-old man from Alma Sunday night.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A police chase across two Michigan counties ended with the arrest of a 27-year-old man from Alma Sunday night.

According to authorities, the suspect attempted to carjack a vehicle at a gas station in southern Otsego County, when the driver - who had a concealed pistol license - presented his gun and the suspect fled. Police said the suspect found an unlocked pickup truck in the parking lot with the keys inside and fled.

After the owner of the truck called 911, a description of the vehicle was sent out to police and a Michigan State Police trooper from the Gaylord Post found the vehicle driving northbound on I-75. Police said a pursuit started after the vehicle did not stop when the trooper turned their lights and siren on.

Police said stop sticks were deployed in an inactive construction zone near Hebron Town Hall Road, where deputies from the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office joined in on the pursuit.

The pursuit stopped after the trooper performed a PIT maneuver, which disabled the vehicle just south of Mackinac City.

Police dashcam footage of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Otsego County Jail on charges of attempted carjacking, unlawful driving away of motor vehicle and habitual offender fourth offense.

He will also be facing charges of fleeing and eluding in Cheboygan County.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man killed in Lansing homicide
Michigan Air National Guard conducting flyovers throughout state
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Lansing man shot after altercation in Aurelius Township
Police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Saturday (June 24)
Albion mother arrested after allegedly holding two-year-old daughter underwater
Black Girl Day of Play returns to the Capitol.
Black Girl Day of Play returns to the Capitol

Latest News

David's Dish
Miss Michigan's Teen Dances Her Way into the Sash
EATRAN rolls out new rider survey
Meeting the New Miss Michigan America 2023
Bike Around for your Next Date